Did Jesus Name the Wrong High Priest, Baroque Versus Rococo: What Is the Difference, and More Great Links!

Did Jesus Name the Wrong High Priest? – Jimmy Akin +1

Baroque Versus Rococo: What’s the Difference? – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

What Do We Mean When We Call Someone a “Mystic”? - Get Fed

These Churches in Ukraine are in Ruins Because of Russian Artillery and Bombs – Karol Wojteczek at Aleteia

Pope Francis Will Consecrate Russia and Ukraine; What’s That Mean? – The Pillar

At Peace with the Entirety of Your Vocation – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time

Iconography and Healing the Eyes of the Heart – Adam A. J. DeVille at Catholic World Report

The True Spirit of Sacrifice in Lent and Always – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Hold the Line! The Iconography and Workshops of George Kordis – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Journey Toward the Star - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

The Reality of Exorcism and Demonic Possession – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction

What Is This New Theology? – Tony Jesse at Catholic365.com

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

