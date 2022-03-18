Did Jesus Name the Wrong High Priest, Baroque Versus Rococo: What Is the Difference, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Did Jesus Name the Wrong High Priest? – Jimmy Akin +1
Baroque Versus Rococo: What’s the Difference? – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
What Do We Mean When We Call Someone a “Mystic”? - Get Fed
These Churches in Ukraine are in Ruins Because of Russian Artillery and Bombs – Karol Wojteczek at Aleteia
Pope Francis Will Consecrate Russia and Ukraine; What’s That Mean? – The Pillar
At Peace with the Entirety of Your Vocation – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time
Iconography and Healing the Eyes of the Heart – Adam A. J. DeVille at Catholic World Report
The True Spirit of Sacrifice in Lent and Always – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand
Hold the Line! The Iconography and Workshops of George Kordis – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
The Journey Toward the Star - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
The Reality of Exorcism and Demonic Possession – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction
What Is This New Theology? – Tony Jesse at Catholic365.com
