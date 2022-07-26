Demons Tortured by St. Michael Prayer, Elegant Reprints of Robert Hugh Benson Novels of the English Reformation, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Demons Tortured by St. Michael Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org
Elegant Reprints of Robert Hugh Benson Novels of the English Reformation – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Witness to Horror: Nigerian Priest at Pentecost Mass where 41 were Killed – Aleteia
Summer of Rage: Tracking Attacks on Pregnancy Centers and Pro-Life Groups – Catholic Vote
Book Review: Churches Their Plan and Furnishing by Peter F. Anson – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Face of God – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
10 Quotes From The Catholic Church’s 10 Newest Saints – Becky Roach at CatholicLink
The Assault on the Holy Eucharist – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction
Worship Prefect Interviewed – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog
Editorial: Why We Must Not Do Away with ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor
Bishop Churchman’s Foreword to New Martin James Book – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
The Abdication of Francis: Wishful Thinking – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
