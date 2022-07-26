Support the register

Demons Tortured by St. Michael Prayer, Elegant Reprints of Robert Hugh Benson Novels of the English Reformation, and More Great Links!

St. Michael Statue in Moscow Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / DEZALB from Pixabay)
Demons Tortured by St. Michael Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Elegant Reprints of Robert Hugh Benson Novels of the English Reformation – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Witness to Horror: Nigerian Priest at Pentecost Mass where 41 were Killed – Aleteia

Summer of Rage: Tracking Attacks on Pregnancy Centers and Pro-Life Groups – Catholic Vote

Book Review: Churches Their Plan and Furnishing by Peter F. Anson – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Face of God – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

10 Quotes From The Catholic Church’s 10 Newest Saints – Becky Roach at CatholicLink

The Assault on the Holy Eucharist – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction

Worship Prefect Interviewed – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Editorial: Why We Must Not Do Away with ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor

Bishop Churchman’s Foreword to New Martin James Book – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

The Abdication of Francis: Wishful Thinking – Miss Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory

