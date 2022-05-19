Support the register

Contemplate Jesus with these 3D Images from the Shroud, 12 Manliest Saints in History, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Statue of Jesus in the Berlin Cathedral Photo
Tito Edwards Blogs

Contemplate Jesus with these 3D Images from the Shroud – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

12 Manliest Saints in History – A Catholic Gentleman

Magnificent Children’s Book on Angels by Bestselling Author and TV Host Released – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Another Way to Explain the Catholic Faith – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

New Book on Homiletics Preaches at Crossroads of Art and Theology – Father Andrew Hofer, O.P., at Adoremus Bulletin

Ten Key Takeaways from the Vatican’s New Instruction on Catholic Education – Patrick Reilly at Newman Society Blog

Was Jesus Influenced by the Eastern Religions of His Time? (Podcast) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

The Anti-anti-abortionists – Paul Zummo, J.D., at Letters from Cato Blog

Before the Conclave, Cardinals Should Reread Dominus Iesus – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo Blog

The 14 Worst Takes on Abortion “Rights” – David L. Gray

All Eyes on the Vatican After Cardinal Zen’s Arrest – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

The Dobbs’ Case and the Culture of Life – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

The Vatican’s Craven Response to Cardinal Zen’s Arrest – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

