Celebrating Mother Angelica: How Has EWTN Inspired You?

As we mark Mother Angelica’s 100th birthday this week, share your thoughts on the remarkable nun who followed God’s call to build the world’s largest Catholic network.

As we mark Mother Angelica’s heavenly birthday this week — the foundress of EWTN would have turned 100 on April 20 — we are asking to hear from you, dear readers: How has EWTN inspired you?

Starting the broadcast network EWTN out of a garage in Alabama in 1981, the Poor Clare nun never imagined it would become the largest religious media network in the world. Recounting to her biographer Raymond Arroyo in Mother Angelica: The Remarkable Story of a Nun, Her Nerve, and a Network of Miracles, Mother Angelica gave this advice:

“You want to do something for the Lord ... do it. Whatever you feel needs to be done, even though you’re shaking in your boots, you’re scared to death — take the first step forward. The grace comes with that one step and you get the grace as you step. Being afraid is not a problem; it’s doing nothing when you’re afraid.”

Although Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation died in 2016, her legacy is thriving and lives on in the spiritual renewals that have resulted from the fruits of her work, including here at the Register, a service of EWTN.

Please share, in the comments section below, the impact this remarkable nun — born Rita Rizzo in Canton, Ohio — has had on your life and the lives of your family and friends. You can also email your thoughts or reflections to [email protected].

God bless you, and may God bless the work of EWTN.