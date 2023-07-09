Catholic Journals You Should Know About

Looking for some great journaling resources to augment your spiritual life? Check out these creative options:

For Adults

The Catholic Notetaking Bible: You can journal while reading Scripture with this Bible from OSV and Blessed Is She, specifically designed for women.

Surrender All: An Illuminated Journal Retreat Through the Stations of the Cross: Catholic artist Jen Norton’s powerful, full-color illustrations are combined with Scripture, reflections, prayers and journaling space to help readers experience Christ’s passion in a uniquely impactful way.

Return: A Guided Lenten Journal for Prayer and Meditation: This beautiful journal from Father John Burns helps readers confront and rid themselves of confusion, attachments and sin so as to experience peace and lasting conversion. Check out his guided Advent journal as well, called Adore.

Every Sacred Sunday: The perfect preparation for Sunday Mass. Journal along with the readings for each Sunday liturgy in this lovely Mass journaling resource.

A Spouse Who Prays: A Journal to Guide You in Praying for Your Spouse: This book totally transformed the way I pray for my family and my regularity in praying for specific intentions in their lives. (It made such a meaningful gift to my husband when I finished!) Also available as A Parent Who Prays, A Godparent Who Prays, A Grandparent Who Prays, and A Teacher Who Prays.*

Stay Connected Journals for Catholic Women: These inspiring journals cover topics like growing in holiness through virtue, moving from worry to trust, living the liturgical year, and more.

Blank journals with gorgeous saint cover art: These hardcover journals with lined single pages and wraparound print depicting famous saints from Tianna Williams are perfect for personal use or gifting.

For Kids

Come, Let Us Adore: A Child’s Guided Journal for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: perfect for your 7- to 13-year-olds to draw, color and write as they pray and dive into Scripture in Eucharistic adoration. This book is a huge hit in our home. I’ve also been eyeing this one from Someday Saints.

Made for Greatness: This growth mindset journal for kids guides readers in the development of an attitude rooted in Christ that transforms challenges into opportunities. A super useful, creative journal for your children, especially those kids battling perfectionism or anxiety. Also check out from the same author To Hear His Voice: A Mass Journal for Catholic Kids.

Be Yourself: Available in a girl version and a boy version, these journals help young girls and boys discover their identities and purpose in life in light of the Church’s teachings and with the inspiration of the saints.

Sprout Journal: Beautifully bound and effectively designed, these journals help kids to build habits of gratitude, virtue growth and reflection. I love to gift these for special occasions and my son looks forward to using his each evening.

Jesus + Me: Talking With My Greatest Friend: Though this is not exclusively a journal, it has journal prompts and the concept of the book is just fantastic, providing children with 80 prayer options and guidance for learning how to pray and develop a deeper relationship with Christ.

BONUS

More resources: EWTNRC.com offers a variety of journals for a variety of ages and life phases, including one for women to use along with the Living the Word Catholic Women’s Bible.





*denotes product written by the article’s author.