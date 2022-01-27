Can Lay Ministers Give Blessings at Mass, 10 Ways to Help Catholics Return Home, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Can Lay Ministers Give Blessings At The Mass? – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Bring Them Back Alive: Ten Ways to Help Catholics Return Home – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange +1

St. Ambrose’s Secret to Winning People Over with Your Words – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

“Have the Holy Fear of God”: 6 Rules of Holiness Every Catholic Man Needs – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Lowliness by St. Augustine of Hippo – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

St. John of the Cross’ Surest Pathway to God & Lasting Peace – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Seven Secrets that can Make a Man Holy (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

The Perplexity Theory - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Mary as the Ark of the Covenant – Father Kevin Andrew at Tan Direction Blog

How to Praise God when Gifts are Taken Away – Cecilia Cicone at Radiant Magazine

Proclaiming a Christian Vision – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

True Greatness Means Smallness in This World – Gayle Somers at Catholic Exchange

