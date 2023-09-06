Support the register

Protestant Business Exec Becomes On-Fire Catholic, How to Safeguard Your Senses When Screen Time Becomes Sinful, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Prayer’
Tito Edwards Blogs

Protestant Business Exec Becomes On-Fire Catholic – The Catholic Gentleman Blog

When Screen Time Becomes Sinful & How to Safeguard Your Senses – Teresa Mull at Catholic Exchange

When God Says No: The Sometimes Mysterious Providence of God – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

These Women are Keeping Classic Books in Circulation – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Pray As You Can, Not As You Can’t – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

A Modern History of Gothic Vestments, 1838-1957 – Nico Fassino at New Liturgical Movement

Virtual Jurisprudence – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist Blog

Blessed Thomas Percy – Father John Hunwick at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Arlington Carmelites Reiterate Rejection of Bishop’s Vatican-Granted Authority – The Pillar

What Exactly Are Conservatives Conserving? – John Mark Cayer at Crisis Magazine

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

