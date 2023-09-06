Protestant Business Exec Becomes On-Fire Catholic, How to Safeguard Your Senses When Screen Time Becomes Sinful, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Protestant Business Exec Becomes On-Fire Catholic – The Catholic Gentleman Blog
When Screen Time Becomes Sinful & How to Safeguard Your Senses – Teresa Mull at Catholic Exchange
When God Says No: The Sometimes Mysterious Providence of God – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog
These Women are Keeping Classic Books in Circulation – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Pray As You Can, Not As You Can’t – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
A Modern History of Gothic Vestments, 1838-1957 – Nico Fassino at New Liturgical Movement
Virtual Jurisprudence – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist Blog
Blessed Thomas Percy – Father John Hunwick at Mutual Enrichment Blog
Arlington Carmelites Reiterate Rejection of Bishop’s Vatican-Granted Authority – The Pillar
What Exactly Are Conservatives Conserving? – John Mark Cayer at Crisis Magazine
