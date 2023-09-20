Support the register

Raphael’s Portrait of Mary Magdalene ‘Discovered’ in a Private Collection, Loving Neighbor Depends on Loving God First, and More Great Links!

Raphael’s Portrait of Mary Magdalene ‘Discovered’ in a Private Collection – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Don’t be Fooled: Loving Neighbor Depends on Loving God First – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Love-in-Truth: Accompanying Those Suffering Gender Dysphoria – Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City at What We Need Now

Naturally, the Mother of the Son of Man is Called Woman – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

The History, Forms, and Symbolism of the Crosier – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Prayer for the Synod on Synodality – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

Sustained by Tradition: A Prisoner’s Journey of Discovery – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D.. at Tradition & Sanity

The Diocese of Rome’s Rupnik Problem – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Ideology’s Blind Spots – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Moral Message of La Salette – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

