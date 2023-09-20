Raphael’s Portrait of Mary Magdalene ‘Discovered’ in a Private Collection, Loving Neighbor Depends on Loving God First, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Raphael’s Portrait of Mary Magdalene ‘Discovered’ in a Private Collection – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia
Don’t be Fooled: Loving Neighbor Depends on Loving God First – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Love-in-Truth: Accompanying Those Suffering Gender Dysphoria – Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City at What We Need Now
Naturally, the Mother of the Son of Man is Called Woman – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand
The History, Forms, and Symbolism of the Crosier – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
A Prayer for the Synod on Synodality – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum
Sustained by Tradition: A Prisoner’s Journey of Discovery – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D.. at Tradition & Sanity
The Diocese of Rome’s Rupnik Problem – Ed. Condon at The Pillar
Ideology’s Blind Spots – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
The Moral Message of La Salette – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging