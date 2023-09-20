Raphael’s Portrait of Mary Magdalene ‘Discovered’ in a Private Collection, Loving Neighbor Depends on Loving God First, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Raphael’s Portrait of Mary Magdalene ‘Discovered’ in a Private Collection – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Don’t be Fooled: Loving Neighbor Depends on Loving God First – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Love-in-Truth: Accompanying Those Suffering Gender Dysphoria – Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City at What We Need Now

Naturally, the Mother of the Son of Man is Called Woman – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

The History, Forms, and Symbolism of the Crosier – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Prayer for the Synod on Synodality – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

Sustained by Tradition: A Prisoner’s Journey of Discovery – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D.. at Tradition & Sanity

The Diocese of Rome’s Rupnik Problem – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Ideology’s Blind Spots – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Moral Message of La Salette – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

