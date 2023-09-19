Support the register

Mom Hears Call in Adoration Revealing Her Vocation, What Is Special About the Ulma Family Beatification, Subtle Ways to Share Your Faith at Work, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Blessed Sacrament’
‘Blessed Sacrament’ (photo: Sérgio Alexandre de Carvalho / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Mom Hears Call in Adoration Revealing Her Vocation – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Here’s What’s Special about the Ulma Family Beatification – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Subtle Ways To Share Your Catholic Faith At Work – Christine Hanus at CatholicLink

Forgotten Customs of Ember Days – Matthew Plese, O.P., at One Peter 5

Three Roads to Belief – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

A Muslim Sheikh’s Unfortunate First Communion – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

Why Are Sports So Woke? Nike – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Adventures in Sunday Worship: Chicago’s Saint Anne’s and the Season of Creation – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Sarah on Joseph Ratzinger’s Liturgical Theology and Francis’ Departure from It – Peter A Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

