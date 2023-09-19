Mom Hears Call in Adoration Revealing Her Vocation, What Is Special About the Ulma Family Beatification, Subtle Ways to Share Your Faith at Work, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mom Hears Call in Adoration Revealing Her Vocation – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Here’s What’s Special about the Ulma Family Beatification – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Subtle Ways To Share Your Catholic Faith At Work – Christine Hanus at CatholicLink

Forgotten Customs of Ember Days – Matthew Plese, O.P., at One Peter 5

Three Roads to Belief – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

A Muslim Sheikh’s Unfortunate First Communion – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

Why Are Sports So Woke? Nike – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Adventures in Sunday Worship: Chicago’s Saint Anne’s and the Season of Creation – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Sarah on Joseph Ratzinger’s Liturgical Theology and Francis’ Departure from It – Peter A Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

