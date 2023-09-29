Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-sept-29-2023-2nuhgl62

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

3 Transformative Benefits of Fasting That Can Make You a Holier Person, The Beautiful Monastero Di San Benedetto in Italy, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Hamburger Fasting Fast Food Junk Photo
Hamburger Fasting Fast Food Junk Photo (photo: Fabricio Macedo FGMsp / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Three Transformative Benefits of Fasting That Can Make You a Holier Person – George Ryan Church Pop

The Beautiful Monastero di San Benedetto in Monte, Norcia, Italy – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Powerful Lesson Of Forgiveness Found In The Holy Gospel Of Saint Matthew 18:21-35 – Luke Brown at CatholicLink

Paradoxical Beauty – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

A Korean Saint Finds His Place in Saint Peter’s Basilica; with Pictures – Camille Dalmas at Aleteia

Let's Chalk 13th Century Gothic Stained Windows on Sidewalks - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Why Does Canon Law Tell Dioceses to Destroy Their Files? – The Pillar

Nurturing Faith – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei

It’s Still Not an Act of Love – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: Demons Divide Families – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up