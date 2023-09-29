3 Transformative Benefits of Fasting That Can Make You a Holier Person, The Beautiful Monastero Di San Benedetto in Italy, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Three Transformative Benefits of Fasting That Can Make You a Holier Person – George Ryan Church Pop

The Beautiful Monastero di San Benedetto in Monte, Norcia, Italy – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Powerful Lesson Of Forgiveness Found In The Holy Gospel Of Saint Matthew 18:21-35 – Luke Brown at CatholicLink

Paradoxical Beauty – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

A Korean Saint Finds His Place in Saint Peter’s Basilica; with Pictures – Camille Dalmas at Aleteia

Let's Chalk 13th Century Gothic Stained Windows on Sidewalks - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Why Does Canon Law Tell Dioceses to Destroy Their Files? – The Pillar

Nurturing Faith – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei

It’s Still Not an Act of Love – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: Demons Divide Families – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

