3 Transformative Benefits of Fasting That Can Make You a Holier Person, The Beautiful Monastero Di San Benedetto in Italy, and More Great Links!
Three Transformative Benefits of Fasting That Can Make You a Holier Person – George Ryan Church Pop
The Beautiful Monastero di San Benedetto in Monte, Norcia, Italy – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
A Powerful Lesson Of Forgiveness Found In The Holy Gospel Of Saint Matthew 18:21-35 – Luke Brown at CatholicLink
Paradoxical Beauty – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist
A Korean Saint Finds His Place in Saint Peter’s Basilica; with Pictures – Camille Dalmas at Aleteia
Let's Chalk 13th Century Gothic Stained Windows on Sidewalks - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
Why Does Canon Law Tell Dioceses to Destroy Their Files? – The Pillar
Nurturing Faith – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei
It’s Still Not an Act of Love – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand
Exorcist Diary: Demons Divide Families – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
