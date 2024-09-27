They Tried to Kill Her for Sharing the Truth About Bikinis, The Seven Sorrows of Mary by Albrecht Dürer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

They Tried To Kill Her For Sharing The Truth About Bikinis – Lila Rose

The Seven Sorrows of Mary by Albrecht Dürer – Roseanne T. Sullivan

The Eucharistic Miracle of Siena – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

What Makes Someone Want to Be Virtuous? – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

First Mass Celebrated at the “Center of the World” – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

A Christian Can Lose His Salvation – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Get Behind Me, Satan! Reflection on These Jarring Words of Jesus – Luke Brown at Catholic Link

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

He Must Increase, I Must Decrease – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Between Christianity and Chaos – Evelyn Waugh via The Catholic Thing

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Diebus Saltem Dominicis, 17th Sunday After Pentecost: Swords of Sorrow and of Joy – Father John Zuhlsdorf at 1 Peter 5

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

The “Ground Zero Bible” Miracle? What a 9/11 Fireman Found Burned into Steel – The Editors at ChurchPOP