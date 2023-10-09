Support the register

4 Disciplines of Worthy Disciples, 7 Tips From Saint Josemaría Escrivá to Sanctify Your Day, Responding to the Voice of Jesus, and More Great Links!

4 Disciplines of Worthy Disciples – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

7 Tips from Saint Josemaría Escrivá to Sanctify Your Day – Victoria Arruda at Church Pop

Benedictine Monks Share Monastic Cooking Tips - V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Annuntio Vobis Gaudium Magnum! We Have Red Vestments in Rome! - Fr. Z's Blog

Catholics and Columbus Day – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Responding to the Voice of Jesus - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

New Apostolic Exhortation Puts Climate Change Before Faith – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Alarm in the Vatican at Ever Decreasing Attendance at Papal Events – Info Vaticana via Catholic Conclave

Has the Door Been Opened for Same-Sex Blessings – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

The Mistaken Apocalypse – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

