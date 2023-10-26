10 Awkward Moments Only Catholics Understand, Why You Should Pray for Jimmy Buffett, Caravaggio in Kansas City, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ten Awkward Moments Only Catholics Understand – Laura Ricketts at epicPew

Why You Should Pray for Jimmy Buffett – Mary Beth Bonacci at Denver Catholic

Caravaggio in Kansas City – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Photos of the Annual Marie Reine du Canada Pilgrimage – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Knight Who Gave Us King Arthur – Doctor Cecelia Lampp Linton via Ignitum Today

Proud Mom in India Now has Two Sons Who are Bishops – Aleteia

Can Cigar Smoking Have a Virtuous Side? What These Catholic Men Say About It – George Ryan at Church Pop

Love of the Father – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Legal Battle Over Ancient Catholic Group’s Marriage Rules Heats Up – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Living in a Pope’s Messy Church – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'