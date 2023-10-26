10 Awkward Moments Only Catholics Understand, Why You Should Pray for Jimmy Buffett, Caravaggio in Kansas City, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Ten Awkward Moments Only Catholics Understand – Laura Ricketts at epicPew
Why You Should Pray for Jimmy Buffett – Mary Beth Bonacci at Denver Catholic
Caravaggio in Kansas City – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing
Photos of the Annual Marie Reine du Canada Pilgrimage – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Knight Who Gave Us King Arthur – Doctor Cecelia Lampp Linton via Ignitum Today
Proud Mom in India Now has Two Sons Who are Bishops – Aleteia
Can Cigar Smoking Have a Virtuous Side? What These Catholic Men Say About It – George Ryan at Church Pop
Love of the Father – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
Legal Battle Over Ancient Catholic Group’s Marriage Rules Heats Up – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Living in a Pope’s Messy Church – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging