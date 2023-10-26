Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-october-26-2023-xsq4eb8l

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

10 Awkward Moments Only Catholics Understand, Why You Should Pray for Jimmy Buffett, Caravaggio in Kansas City, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Awkward’
‘Awkward’ (photo: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Ten Awkward Moments Only Catholics Understand – Laura Ricketts at epicPew

Why You Should Pray for Jimmy Buffett – Mary Beth Bonacci at Denver Catholic

Caravaggio in Kansas City – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Photos of the Annual Marie Reine du Canada Pilgrimage – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Knight Who Gave Us King Arthur – Doctor Cecelia Lampp Linton via Ignitum Today

Proud Mom in India Now has Two Sons Who are Bishops – Aleteia

Can Cigar Smoking Have a Virtuous Side? What These Catholic Men Say About It – George Ryan at Church Pop

Love of the Father – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Legal Battle Over Ancient Catholic Group’s Marriage Rules Heats Up – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Living in a Pope’s Messy Church – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up