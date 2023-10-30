This One Simple Gesture May Solve the Vocations Crisis, How to Engage Daily With Your Confirmation Saint in 5 Easy Tips, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
This One Simple Gesture May Solve the Vocations Crisis video – Father David Michael Moses and Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
How to Engage Daily with Your Confirmation Saint: Five Easy Tips – Kylie Gallegos at Church Pop Blog
Jen Psaki Compares Unborn Humans to Lumps of Coal – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Father Gerald Murray Responds to Recent Church Controversies – The World Over with Raymond Arroyo
Is It a Mortal Sin to Say Something, That Clearly Isn’t, Work of the Holy Spirit – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders Blog
Solum Magisterium? – Eduardo Echeverria at Crisis Magazine
“Quite Obvious to a Catholic”: Archbishop Fernández Responds to Critics Immediately – T.S. Flanders at One Peter 5
Cardinal Müller Calls the October Synod “the Great Hour of Manipulation” – Fr. Z’s Blog
What to Wear with a Wide Jean: Knit Ankle Bootie – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
