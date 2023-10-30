Support the register

National Catholic Register News

This One Simple Gesture May Solve the Vocations Crisis, How to Engage Daily With Your Confirmation Saint in 5 Easy Tips, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Monstrance’
‘Monstrance’ (photo: David Eucaristía / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

This One Simple Gesture May Solve the Vocations Crisis video – Father David Michael Moses and Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

How to Engage Daily with Your Confirmation Saint: Five Easy Tips – Kylie Gallegos at Church Pop Blog

Jen Psaki Compares Unborn Humans to Lumps of Coal – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Father Gerald Murray Responds to Recent Church Controversies – The World Over with Raymond Arroyo

Is It a Mortal Sin to Say Something, That Clearly Isn’t, Work of the Holy Spirit – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders Blog

Solum Magisterium? – Eduardo Echeverria at Crisis Magazine

“Quite Obvious to a Catholic”: Archbishop Fernández Responds to Critics Immediately – T.S. Flanders at One Peter 5

Cardinal Müller Calls the October Synod “the Great Hour of Manipulation” – Fr. Z’s Blog

What to Wear with a Wide Jean: Knit Ankle Bootie – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

