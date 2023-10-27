Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-oct-27-2023-pm

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Devil vs. Saint John Vianney, The Offices of Priest, Prophet and King in The Lord of the Rings, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Halloween’
‘Halloween’ (photo: Benjamin Balazs / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Devil vs. Saint John Vianney – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Triplex Munera: The Offices of Priest, Prophet, and King in Lord of the Rings – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei Blog

A Rare Example of Modern Venetian Gothic Architecture with a Moorish Flair – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

7 Ways To Surround Your Toddler With The Faith – Rachel Padilla at epicPew Blog

Chapelle de Picpus in Paris (Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix) – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Mary’s Birthday is Associated with Victories – Jean Pierre Fava via Aleteia

Pray that the Synod Will Not Become a Synod on Sinful Insanity – Mister Fitz at A Principal’s Principles for Parenting Blog

Catholic Teaching on Sexual Sin – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic Blog

Don’t Let Anxiety Cripple You: How to Hand it All to God When Life Seems Hopeless – Anthony DeStefano at Church Pop Blog

A Christian Response to the Cult of Ideology podcast – Noelle Mering Interview at the John Paul II Renewal Center

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

L to R: Register staff writer Lauretta Brown’s sister Kateri spends time with their brother Jimmy and Jimmy enjoys the water.

Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and Edward Sri on Prayer (Oct. 28)

October is Respect Life Month for parishes and dioceses around the United States. It’s also Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which goes hand in hand with the Church’s call to respect the dignity of every life — especially those who are most vulnerable. Today on Register Radio, the Register’s Washington correspondent Lauretta Brown shares a personal story with us about how one child with Down syndrome captured her heart and motivates some of her reporting. And then, we turn to prayer, with well-known author and theologian Edward Sri. We discuss his latest book, ‘When You Pray: A Clear Path to a Deeper Relationship with God’

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up