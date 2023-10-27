The Devil vs. Saint John Vianney, The Offices of Priest, Prophet and King in The Lord of the Rings, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Devil vs. Saint John Vianney – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Triplex Munera: The Offices of Priest, Prophet, and King in Lord of the Rings – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei Blog

A Rare Example of Modern Venetian Gothic Architecture with a Moorish Flair – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

7 Ways To Surround Your Toddler With The Faith – Rachel Padilla at epicPew Blog

Chapelle de Picpus in Paris (Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix) – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Mary’s Birthday is Associated with Victories – Jean Pierre Fava via Aleteia

Pray that the Synod Will Not Become a Synod on Sinful Insanity – Mister Fitz at A Principal’s Principles for Parenting Blog

Catholic Teaching on Sexual Sin – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic Blog

Don’t Let Anxiety Cripple You: How to Hand it All to God When Life Seems Hopeless – Anthony DeStefano at Church Pop Blog

A Christian Response to the Cult of Ideology podcast – Noelle Mering Interview at the John Paul II Renewal Center

