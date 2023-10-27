The Devil vs. Saint John Vianney, The Offices of Priest, Prophet and King in The Lord of the Rings, and More Great Links!
The Devil vs. Saint John Vianney – Catholic Spiritual Direction
Triplex Munera: The Offices of Priest, Prophet, and King in Lord of the Rings – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei Blog
A Rare Example of Modern Venetian Gothic Architecture with a Moorish Flair – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
7 Ways To Surround Your Toddler With The Faith – Rachel Padilla at epicPew Blog
Chapelle de Picpus in Paris (Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix) – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Why Mary’s Birthday is Associated with Victories – Jean Pierre Fava via Aleteia
Pray that the Synod Will Not Become a Synod on Sinful Insanity – Mister Fitz at A Principal’s Principles for Parenting Blog
Catholic Teaching on Sexual Sin – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic Blog
Don’t Let Anxiety Cripple You: How to Hand it All to God When Life Seems Hopeless – Anthony DeStefano at Church Pop Blog
A Christian Response to the Cult of Ideology podcast – Noelle Mering Interview at the John Paul II Renewal Center
