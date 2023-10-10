Support the register

According to St. Faustina This Is What Pleases Jesus Best, What Does It Mean When a Religious Order Is ‘Discalced?,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

According to Saint Faustina This is What Pleases Jesus Best – Father Peter John Cameron, O.P., at Aleteia

What Does It Mean when a Religious Order is 'Discalced'? - Get Fed™

A Message from Purgatory – Padre Pio Press

A Concise Introduction to Marriage, with Addenda – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Purify Our Motives and Overcome Our Fears – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Harriet Lee Sporn, CompuServe Catholic Forum Commentator, RIP tail end of post – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bible Canon: What Is the Early Church Evidence? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Can Doctrinal “Development” Flout the Laws of Logic? – Father Brian Harrison, O.S., at One Peter 5

Rome Is Falling! Rome Is Falling! – H.W. Crocker, III, at Crisis Magazine

Bishop Strickland Reacts to Dubia Cardinals video – Virgin Most Powerful Radio via Complicit Clergy

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

