According to St. Faustina This Is What Pleases Jesus Best, What Does It Mean When a Religious Order Is 'Discalced?,' and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
According to Saint Faustina This is What Pleases Jesus Best – Father Peter John Cameron, O.P., at Aleteia
What Does It Mean when a Religious Order is 'Discalced'? - Get Fed™
A Message from Purgatory – Padre Pio Press
A Concise Introduction to Marriage, with Addenda – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture
Purify Our Motives and Overcome Our Fears – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Harriet Lee Sporn, CompuServe Catholic Forum Commentator, RIP tail end of post – Fr. Z’s Blog
Bible Canon: What Is the Early Church Evidence? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand
Can Doctrinal “Development” Flout the Laws of Logic? – Father Brian Harrison, O.S., at One Peter 5
Rome Is Falling! Rome Is Falling! – H.W. Crocker, III, at Crisis Magazine
Bishop Strickland Reacts to Dubia Cardinals video – Virgin Most Powerful Radio via Complicit Clergy
