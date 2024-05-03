Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-may-04-2024

Maya Hawke as American writer Flannery O'Connor in the 2024 film "Wildcat."
Jessica Hooten Wilson on 'Wildcats' /Father Dave Pivonka on Title IX (May 4)

Flannery O’Connor shares the big screen with some of her most memorable short story characters in the new indy film ‘Wildcat’. O’Connor scholar Jessica Hooten Wilson gives her take on the film and what animates the Catholic 20th century writer’s prophetic imagination.Then FUS University President Father David Pivonka explains why Franciscan University of Steubenville has pushed back against the Biden administrations’ new interpretation of Title IX, which redefines sex discrimination to include a student’s self- asserted ‘gender identity’.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

