Closing the Occult Third Eye, Having Too Many Spiritual Directors, Exclusive Interview With Blessed Carlo Acutis’ Mother, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Exorcist Diary: Closing the Occult Third Eye – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Exorcism

Having Too Many Spiritual Directors – Father John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Exclusive Interview with Blessed Carlo Acutis’ Mother! with Andrea Acutis – Chris Stefanick

In Praise of Domesticity – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

How Do You Respond to “Where Do You Find That in the Bible?” – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Joan of Arc Prayed in a Chapel in Wisconsin?! – Get Fed

A Faith That Can Move Mountains – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update 

The Sunday Readings and Catholic Doctrine for July 2024 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit 

July, the Month Dedicated to the Most Precious Blood of Jesus – Terri Thomas at Catholic365

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Pope Francis Says Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Will Be Canonized! – uCatholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

‘God Sacrificed Himself to Himself’ – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Indulgences Blog

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

