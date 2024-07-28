Support the register

Shrine Where Italian Has Locutions Experienced Phenomena, How Much in Scripture Names Have Deep Meaning, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Italy’
‘Italy’ (photo: Matteo Angeloni / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Shrine Where Italian Has Locutions Experienced Phenomena – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

How Much in Scripture Names Have Deep Meaning – Veil of Veronica

Five Second Devotions to the Precious Blood from the Saints – Katie Race at Catholic365

Art and Charlemagne: How Did Western Sacred Art Start? – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Sacrifice, The Foundation Of Sanctity – Father Jean Pierre de Caussade, S.J., via Tan Direction

Eighteenth Century Embroidered Liturgical Cuffs – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Is Celibacy “Superior” To Marriage In Some Sense? – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

News on the Holy Shroud: What Historians Have to Say – Aleteia

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Views on Healthy Sexuality: The World Vs. The Church – Peter C. Kleponis, Ph.D., at The Catholic Gentleman

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Relativism Isn’t The Answer – Faith In God Is – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

