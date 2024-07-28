Shrine Where Italian Has Locutions Experienced Phenomena, How Much in Scripture Names Have Deep Meaning, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Shrine Where Italian Has Locutions Experienced Phenomena – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
How Much in Scripture Names Have Deep Meaning – Veil of Veronica
Five Second Devotions to the Precious Blood from the Saints – Katie Race at Catholic365
Art and Charlemagne: How Did Western Sacred Art Start? – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project
Sacrifice, The Foundation Of Sanctity – Father Jean Pierre de Caussade, S.J., via Tan Direction
Eighteenth Century Embroidered Liturgical Cuffs – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Is Celibacy “Superior” To Marriage In Some Sense? – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
News on the Holy Shroud: What Historians Have to Say – Aleteia
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Views on Healthy Sexuality: The World Vs. The Church – Peter C. Kleponis, Ph.D., at The Catholic Gentleman
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
Relativism Isn’t The Answer – Faith In God Is – Catholic Spiritual Direction
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging