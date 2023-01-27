Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-26-2023-266na7jg

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Horrific Execution of Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler, Struggling With Vices, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Flag of Poland Wood Photo
Flag of Poland Wood Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Adam Lapuník from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Horrific Execution Of Nuns Who Stood Up To Hitler (Video) – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Struggling with Vices? Give This a Read. . . – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Eucharistic Miracle of Kranenburg – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

Learning to Pray with Power – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Ascension Press’s New Edition of the Catechism is Elegant and Accessible – Gregory J. Sullivan at The Catholic World Report

3 Successful Ways to Fundraise in the New Year – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Importance of Praying for Struggling Priests – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

In Defense of the Pharisees – Rod Bennet at Catholic Answers Magazine

Nun’s Habits: from Looking like Nuns to Looking Like Nones – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Benedict XVI, Cardinal Pell, and Criticism of Pope Francis - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Catholicism or Post-Catholicisms? An Anthropological Analysis of Liturgical Reform – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

France: Latin Mass Group Forced to Celebrate Mass at Church Doors Locked to Them – Paix-Liturgique via Catholic Conclave

Want to Make Sense of the World, Read Big Pulpit! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up