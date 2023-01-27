The Horrific Execution of Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler, Struggling With Vices, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Horrific Execution Of Nuns Who Stood Up To Hitler (Video) – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Struggling with Vices? Give This a Read. . . – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Eucharistic Miracle of Kranenburg – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

Learning to Pray with Power – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Ascension Press’s New Edition of the Catechism is Elegant and Accessible – Gregory J. Sullivan at The Catholic World Report

3 Successful Ways to Fundraise in the New Year – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Importance of Praying for Struggling Priests – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

In Defense of the Pharisees – Rod Bennet at Catholic Answers Magazine

Nun’s Habits: from Looking like Nuns to Looking Like Nones – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Benedict XVI, Cardinal Pell, and Criticism of Pope Francis - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Catholicism or Post-Catholicisms? An Anthropological Analysis of Liturgical Reform – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

France: Latin Mass Group Forced to Celebrate Mass at Church Doors Locked to Them – Paix-Liturgique via Catholic Conclave

