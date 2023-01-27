Support the register

An Epilogue on Sola Scriptura, A Little Miracle in the Midst of the Pandemic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bible Alon Sola Scriptura Photo
Bible Alon Sola Scriptura Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / kalhh from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Sola Scriptura: An Epilogue – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

A Little Miracle in the Midst of the Pandemic – Christina M. Sorrentino at Catholic Exchange

Eucharistic Miracle of Seefeld - Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

When Fiction and Theology Intersect – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Is God Talking to Me? – Victor S. E. Moubarak at Catholic365

An Altarpiece of Saint Andrew the Apostle – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Saint Ambrose on Repentance – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

The Cross Is Not for Wisdom – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers

Catholic Church in Austria Shrinking Dramatically – ORF.at via Catholic Conclave

How Would Modern Roman Missal Parishes Take to This Sign? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Where Does the Francis Pontificate Go from Here? - Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Ed Pentin Reads Big Pulpit, Do You? – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

