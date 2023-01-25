Support the register

Eucharistic Miracle of Seefeld, The Sung Liturgy and the Eucharist, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Miracle of Seefeld – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

The Sung Liturgy and the Eucharist (Video) – The Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter

Station 14: Who is God? – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Le Chiese delle Cittá: Sant’Agnese fuori la Mura – Nathaniel Gotcher at Ignitum Today

Americans Rate Clergy Positively: 7th Among Most Ethical, Honest Professions – Jorge Enrique Mújica at Zenit

Two Medieval Hymns for Epiphany - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

An Introduction to Mystical Marriage – A Talk by Father Ermatinger at Padre Pio Press

Were They Snowflakes or Situationalists? – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Cardinal Pell: The Claims, the Facts, and the Verdict - The Pillar

Bugnolo to Go Radio Silent Until after the Benepapist “Conclave”?! – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

2023 Winter Trend: Faux Fur – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Make No Mistake, the Gloves have come Off – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Former Catholic World Report Editor George Neumayr Dies of Malaria while Working in Africa – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Robert Royal Reads Big Pulpit, Do You?  – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

