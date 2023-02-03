The Roots of Woke, Scientists Can’t Explain Why Guadalupe Tilma Hasn’t Decayed, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Roots of Woke: The Devil and Bella Dodd – Joseph Serwach at Crisis Magazine
Scientists can’t Explain why Guadalupe Tilma hasn’t Decayed – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Purgatory – The Golden Prison – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand
How This Saint Broke His Ribs From Praying So Fervently – George Ryan at uCatholic
Why is Latin the Language of the Church? - Get Fed™
Saint Thomas Aquinas as a Model of Happiness – Father Edmund Waldstein, O Cist, at Sancrucensis
Victimhood’s Badge of Honor – Carrie Gress, PhD, at Theology of Home Blog
God Demands Justice – Abraham Joshua Heschel at Plough Magazine
Immagini Sacre: Memoirs of a Forgotten Faith – Phillip Campbell at Catholic Exchange
Repentance for Sin and Sacramental Absolution – Father Thomas Weinandy, OFM, Cap, at The Catholic Thing
Wars and Rumors of Wars – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
