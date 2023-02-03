Support the register

The Roots of Woke, Scientists Can’t Explain Why Guadalupe Tilma Hasn’t Decayed, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Devil Face Photo
Devil Face Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Sam Williams from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Roots of Woke: The Devil and Bella Dodd – Joseph Serwach at Crisis Magazine

Scientists can’t Explain why Guadalupe Tilma hasn’t Decayed – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Purgatory – The Golden Prison – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

How This Saint Broke His Ribs From Praying So Fervently – George Ryan at uCatholic

Why is Latin the Language of the Church? - Get Fed™

Saint Thomas Aquinas as a Model of Happiness – Father Edmund Waldstein, O Cist, at Sancrucensis

Victimhood’s Badge of Honor – Carrie Gress, PhD, at Theology of Home Blog

God Demands Justice – Abraham Joshua Heschel at Plough Magazine

Immagini Sacre: Memoirs of a Forgotten Faith – Phillip Campbell at Catholic Exchange

Repentance for Sin and Sacramental Absolution – Father Thomas Weinandy, OFM, Cap, at The Catholic Thing

Wars and Rumors of Wars – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Mark Houck prays with his family outside the courthouse just after his acquittal in Philadelphia Jan. 30, 2023.

FACE-ing the Facts

EDITORIAL: Despite its original intention to protect abortion, the Department of Justice is now being forced to utilize federal legislation against pro-abortion extremists.

The Editors Editorial

