The Roots of Woke, Scientists Can’t Explain Why Guadalupe Tilma Hasn’t Decayed, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Roots of Woke: The Devil and Bella Dodd – Joseph Serwach at Crisis Magazine

Scientists can’t Explain why Guadalupe Tilma hasn’t Decayed – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Purgatory – The Golden Prison – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

How This Saint Broke His Ribs From Praying So Fervently – George Ryan at uCatholic

Why is Latin the Language of the Church? - Get Fed™

Saint Thomas Aquinas as a Model of Happiness – Father Edmund Waldstein, O Cist, at Sancrucensis

Victimhood’s Badge of Honor – Carrie Gress, PhD, at Theology of Home Blog

God Demands Justice – Abraham Joshua Heschel at Plough Magazine

Immagini Sacre: Memoirs of a Forgotten Faith – Phillip Campbell at Catholic Exchange

Repentance for Sin and Sacramental Absolution – Father Thomas Weinandy, OFM, Cap, at The Catholic Thing

Wars and Rumors of Wars – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

