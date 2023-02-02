The Art of Killing a Conscience, Rebellious Nuns Who Saved Catholicism in Mexico, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Art of Killing a Conscience – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Rebellious Nuns Who Saved Catholicism in Mexico – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Mary, Victrix of Satan – Guy McClung, PhD, JD, at Catholic Stand

A Reader’s Guide to Benedict XVI’s Last Book – JD Flynn and Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Marriage Declining Dangerously – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Attacks on US Churches Exceed 275 and Counting – JP Mauro at Aleteia

How To Write English Prose – David Bentley Hart at The Lamp Magazine

Which is Worse? A Crime or a Sin? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Covid Narrative Tide is Turning – Sheryl Collmer at Crisis Magazine

Making Sense of the Vatican’s Approach to Dictatorial Regimes – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

The Liturgical Revolution Which Wasn’t, No Knox Nor King James – Father James Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

