The Art of Killing a Conscience, Rebellious Nuns Who Saved Catholicism in Mexico, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Art of Killing a Conscience – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Rebellious Nuns Who Saved Catholicism in Mexico – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Mary, Victrix of Satan – Guy McClung, PhD, JD, at Catholic Stand

A Reader’s Guide to Benedict XVI’s Last Book – JD Flynn and Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Marriage Declining Dangerously – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Attacks on US Churches Exceed 275 and Counting – JP Mauro at Aleteia

How To Write English Prose – David Bentley Hart at The Lamp Magazine

Which is Worse? A Crime or a Sin? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Covid Narrative Tide is Turning – Sheryl Collmer at Crisis Magazine

Making Sense of the Vatican’s Approach to Dictatorial Regimes – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

The Liturgical Revolution Which Wasn’t, No Knox Nor King James – Father James Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

