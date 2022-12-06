Priest’s Perfect Response When Criticized for Having Lots of Kids, Demons Retaliate Against the Saints, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Priest’s Perfect Response for When You’re Criticized for Having Lots of Kids - Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Exorcist Diary: Demons Retaliate Against The Saints - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

The Wonders of Saint Cecilia - Mary O'Regan at Mary's Blog

The Four Steps for Becoming a Canonized Saint in the Catholic Church – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Bishop Who Asked For Laicization Wants To Marry? - The Pillar

Silence! About the Child Pornography, Bigot - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Liturgy: The Basis of Christian Culture - Prime Matters

What If This Mass Were Your Last? - Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Vanity and the Beauty Pageant - Christine Flynn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Don’t Fall Out of the Church (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

