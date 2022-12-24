The Character Trait That Will Help You Advance in Your Spiritual Life, Who Was Isaiah and What Does His Message Mean for Us, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Character Trait that Will Help You Advance in Your Spiritual Life – Father Luigi M. Epicoco at Aleteia
Who Was Isaiah and What Does His Message Mean for Us? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog
Eucharistic Miracles Witnessed by two Doctors of the Church – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast
FOCUS Missionary Named “Servant of God,” Canonization Cause Officially Opened – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Spiritual Desolation – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan·Direction
Praise to the Noble and Precious Blood – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Forgiveness and Redemption – Daniel Mark at Catholic365
How the Saints Change Our Lives – Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange
What is It Like To Compose Sacred Music? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar
Medieval ‘Reductio’ versus Modern Reductivism – Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
