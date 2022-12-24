Support the register

The Character Trait That Will Help You Advance in Your Spiritual Life, Who Was Isaiah and What Does His Message Mean for Us, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Poor Widow Woman Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Kelli Holm from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Character Trait that Will Help You Advance in Your Spiritual Life – Father Luigi M. Epicoco at Aleteia

Who Was Isaiah and What Does His Message Mean for Us? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Eucharistic Miracles Witnessed by two Doctors of the Church – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

FOCUS Missionary Named “Servant of God,” Canonization Cause Officially Opened – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Spiritual Desolation – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan·Direction

Praise to the Noble and Precious Blood – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Forgiveness and Redemption – Daniel Mark at Catholic365

How the Saints Change Our Lives – Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange

What is It Like To Compose Sacred Music? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Medieval ‘Reductio’ versus Modern Reductivism – Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Want Incredible and Out of This World Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit 

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

