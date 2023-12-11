The Surprising Person St. Faustina Saw in Purgatory, How My Son’s Illness Made Me Ponder the Meaning of Suffering, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Surprising Person Saint Faustina Saw in Purgatory - Brantly Milligan at ChurchPOP

How My Son’s Illness Made Me Ponder the Meaning of Suffering – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

Catholic Trade School in Southern California Forms, Educates the Whole Person - Jim Graves at The Catholic World Report

Saint Nicholas of Myra, Inspiration Behind Modern Day Santa Claus – Catholics for Catholics

More Altarpieces for the Suffering Souls of Purgatory – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How is the Sarum Rite Authorized by Catholics – uCatholic

Reclaiming The Sanctuary - A Treasure To Be Shared

Ragged Old Flag, Ragged Old Church - Tom Collinwood at Catholic Stand

FSSP Sees Seminarian, Membership Growth - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Some Clear Confusion Emerges - Fr. Z's Blog

