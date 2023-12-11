Support the register

The Surprising Person St. Faustina Saw in Purgatory, How My Son’s Illness Made Me Ponder the Meaning of Suffering, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Image of Blessed Virgin Mary in Church Photo (photo: 12019 / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Surprising Person Saint Faustina Saw in Purgatory - Brantly Milligan at ChurchPOP

How My Son’s Illness Made Me Ponder the Meaning of Suffering – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

Catholic Trade School in Southern California Forms, Educates the Whole Person - Jim Graves at The Catholic World Report

Saint Nicholas of Myra, Inspiration Behind Modern Day Santa Claus – Catholics for Catholics

More Altarpieces for the Suffering Souls of Purgatory – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How is the Sarum Rite Authorized by Catholics – uCatholic

Reclaiming The Sanctuary - A Treasure To Be Shared

Ragged Old Flag, Ragged Old Church - Tom Collinwood at Catholic Stand

FSSP Sees Seminarian, Membership Growth - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Some Clear Confusion Emerges - Fr. Z's Blog

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

