Yes We’re in the End Times, Thank You Father Sheehy, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Yes, We’re in the End Times – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Thank You, Father Sheehy – Sheila Fullerton at Crisis Magazine

A Moment of Christendom: The Saint Louis Patronal Procession – Anna Kalinowska at One Peter Five

The Abbey of Santa Maria di Grottaferrata – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Excruciating Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory, Revealed in 3 Supernatural Stories – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

What is an Exorcist? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Check Out the New Podcast! – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy

Hope of Another – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

As UK Energy Prices Soar and Winter Bites, Catholic Parishes Offer Warm Respite – The Pillar

Adventures in the Old Atheism, Part VII: The Influence of Kant – Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

CCHD Gives Funds to a Nashville Pro-Abortion Organization – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

