Yes We’re in the End Times, Thank You Father Sheehy, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Yes, We’re in the End Times – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine
Thank You, Father Sheehy – Sheila Fullerton at Crisis Magazine
A Moment of Christendom: The Saint Louis Patronal Procession – Anna Kalinowska at One Peter Five
The Abbey of Santa Maria di Grottaferrata – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Excruciating Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory, Revealed in 3 Supernatural Stories – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
What is an Exorcist? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Check Out the New Podcast! – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy
Hope of Another – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
As UK Energy Prices Soar and Winter Bites, Catholic Parishes Offer Warm Respite – The Pillar
Adventures in the Old Atheism, Part VII: The Influence of Kant – Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.
CCHD Gives Funds to a Nashville Pro-Abortion Organization – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute
