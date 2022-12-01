Support the register

Yes We’re in the End Times, Thank You Father Sheehy, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Apocalypse Gas Mask End Times Photo
Apocalypse Gas Mask End Times Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Łukasz Dyłka from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Yes, We’re in the End Times – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Thank You, Father Sheehy – Sheila Fullerton at Crisis Magazine

A Moment of Christendom: The Saint Louis Patronal Procession – Anna Kalinowska at One Peter Five

The Abbey of Santa Maria di Grottaferrata – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Excruciating Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory, Revealed in 3 Supernatural Stories – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

What is an Exorcist? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Check Out the New Podcast! – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy

Hope of Another – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

As UK Energy Prices Soar and Winter Bites, Catholic Parishes Offer Warm Respite – The Pillar

Adventures in the Old Atheism, Part VII: The Influence of Kant – Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

CCHD Gives Funds to a Nashville Pro-Abortion Organization – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

