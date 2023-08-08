Four Women Mystics and Their Supernatural Visions Revealed Throughout Church History, the Clerics’ Starting Gun, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Four Women Mystics: Their Supernatural Visions Revealed Throughout Church History - Kylie Gallegos at ChurchPop Blog
The Clerics’ Starting Gun: Itinerarium Clericorum, Read in Latin, Available for Priests – Fr. Z's Blog
This Treasure We Have: The Catholic Intellectual Tradition – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at What We Need Now Blog
A Sacramental Worldview - Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™ Blog
Admit It, Learn from It, and Don’t Repeat It – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand
Venerable Louis of Granada on Overcoming Sin - Padre Pio Press
Former Albany Bishop Tries Marriage after Vatican Refuses to Laicize Him – The Pillar
Has the Magisterium Been Suspended? – T. S. Flanders at One Peter 5
NFP Before Vatican II – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest Blog
A Better Short Cut: The Cropped Wide Leg Pant – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
Real Story Behind The Exorcist Movie: Exorcism of Roland Doe – Scott Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog
