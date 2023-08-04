Jehovah’s Witnesses Came by Today, Lights in the East, This Saint Will Help Your Life Shine Brightly in August, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Jehovah’s Witnesses Came by Today – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog
Lights in the East – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog
This Saint Will Help Your Life Shine Brightly in August – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia
Napa: Energy, Enthusiasm, and Entrepreneurial Catholicism – Father Dwight Longenecker
Toward a Liberal Traditionalism – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
Thinking of a Patron Saint for the United Kingdom – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog
Is World Youth Day for Rich People Only?: Pilgrims in Developing World Denied Visas – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Mercy – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at The American Catholic Blog
Do Not Panic! God Uses Evil for Good, Even in the Church – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
A Bird’s Eye View of Life – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
