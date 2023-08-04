Support the register

Jehovah’s Witnesses Came by Today, Lights in the East, This Saint Will Help Your Life Shine Brightly in August, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jehovah’s Witnesses Came by Today – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog

Lights in the East – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog

This Saint Will Help Your Life Shine Brightly in August – Annabelle Moseley at Aleteia

Napa: Energy, Enthusiasm, and Entrepreneurial Catholicism – Father Dwight Longenecker

Toward a Liberal Traditionalism – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Thinking of a Patron Saint for the United Kingdom – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Is World Youth Day for Rich People Only?: Pilgrims in Developing World Denied Visas – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Mercy – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at The American Catholic Blog

Do Not Panic! God Uses Evil for Good, Even in the Church – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

A Bird’s Eye View of Life – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

For Catholic News and Punditry, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

