Father Mike Schmitz to Lead Eucharistic Procession on the Streets of New York City, Tools Used to Make Rosary Beads Found in Nero’s Theatre, and More Great Links!

Father Mike Schmitz to Lead Eucharistic Procession on the Streets of New York City - Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPop

Tools Used to Make Rosary Beads Found in Nero’s Theatre - Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

An Unborn Saint: Reflections on the Ulma Family Beatification – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture Blog

Blessed Earthly Rejection – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

Saint Augustine on Suffering as a Medicine – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Saint Titus Brandsma, An Inspiration For Blog Writers – J. John Basil at Catholic365 Blog

Special on Levels of Infallibility stream & podcast – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest Blog

It’s Time to End the Liturgical Calendar Chaos - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Delegate Declares Deadline in Syro-Malabar Dispute, Promises Penalties - The Pillar

What’s Missing From the Synod – Robert B. Greving at Crisis Magazine

