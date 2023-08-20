When You’re Lonely This Is the Devotion You Most Need, Overcoming the Precursor to Sin, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

When You’re Lonely, This is the Devotion You Most Need – Father Peter John Cameron at Aleteia

Saint Jane de Chantal: Maybe, For Now – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

More Than You May Want to Know About Saint Jude - Richard Dole at Catholic Stand

Overcoming the Precursor to Sin – Ed Van Buskirk at Catholic Exchange

Catholic Economics for the 21st Century: Distributism – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Dedication of Saint Mary Major – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

The Canonical Case Against Father Alex Crow - J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Saint Benedict Medal: The Ultimate Statement Piece - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Writer’s Block, It’s Causes and Cures – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist Blog

Why “Rich Men North of Richmond” Resonates - Eric Sammons at Editor's Desk Blog

