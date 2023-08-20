When You’re Lonely This Is the Devotion You Most Need, Overcoming the Precursor to Sin, and More Great Links!
When You’re Lonely, This is the Devotion You Most Need – Father Peter John Cameron at Aleteia
Saint Jane de Chantal: Maybe, For Now – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog
More Than You May Want to Know About Saint Jude - Richard Dole at Catholic Stand
Overcoming the Precursor to Sin – Ed Van Buskirk at Catholic Exchange
Catholic Economics for the 21st Century: Distributism – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
The Dedication of Saint Mary Major – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog
The Canonical Case Against Father Alex Crow - J. D. Flynn at The Pillar
Saint Benedict Medal: The Ultimate Statement Piece - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
Writer’s Block, It’s Causes and Cures – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist Blog
Why “Rich Men North of Richmond” Resonates - Eric Sammons at Editor's Desk Blog
