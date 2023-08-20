Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-august-20-2023-4blvyo4x

When You’re Lonely This Is the Devotion You Most Need, Overcoming the Precursor to Sin, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sunset Lonely Elderly Man Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by NoName_13 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
When You’re Lonely, This is the Devotion You Most Need – Father Peter John Cameron at Aleteia

Saint Jane de Chantal: Maybe, For Now – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

More Than You May Want to Know About Saint Jude - Richard Dole at Catholic Stand

Overcoming the Precursor to Sin – Ed Van Buskirk at Catholic Exchange

Catholic Economics for the 21st Century: Distributism – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Dedication of Saint Mary Major – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

The Canonical Case Against Father Alex Crow - J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Saint Benedict Medal: The Ultimate Statement Piece - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Writer’s Block, It’s Causes and Cures – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist Blog

Why “Rich Men North of Richmond” Resonates - Eric Sammons at Editor's Desk Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

