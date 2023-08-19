Support the register

On Eucharistic Adoration and Its Detractors, the Old Ursuline Convent in the French Quarter of New Orleans, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

On Eucharistic Adoration: Against Its Detractors – Timothy P. O’Malley at Adoremus

The Old Ursuline Convent in the French Quarter of New Orleans – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement Blog

The Catholic Sola Fide – Father Dwight Longenecker Blog

Love Letters to the Latin Mass: The Our Father – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

Catholic Film Review Of “Dreamin’ Wild”: A Father and Two Sons – Father Edward Looney at CatholicLink

America’s First Cathedral: Baltimore Basilica – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

How’s That Again About Your Job, Your Eminence? – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

The Eucharist at World Youth Day? – Fr. Z’s Blog

What? – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

What Former Occultists Want You To Know stream and podcast – The Catholic Gentleman Blog

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

