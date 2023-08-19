On Eucharistic Adoration and Its Detractors, the Old Ursuline Convent in the French Quarter of New Orleans, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

On Eucharistic Adoration: Against Its Detractors – Timothy P. O’Malley at Adoremus

The Old Ursuline Convent in the French Quarter of New Orleans – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement Blog

The Catholic Sola Fide – Father Dwight Longenecker Blog

Love Letters to the Latin Mass: The Our Father – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

Catholic Film Review Of “Dreamin’ Wild”: A Father and Two Sons – Father Edward Looney at CatholicLink

America’s First Cathedral: Baltimore Basilica – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

How’s That Again About Your Job, Your Eminence? – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

The Eucharist at World Youth Day? – Fr. Z’s Blog

What? – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

What Former Occultists Want You To Know stream and podcast – The Catholic Gentleman Blog

