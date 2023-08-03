Does This New Evidence Prove the Shroud of Turin Is Real?, When Catholic Universities Actively Assist in Sin, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
New Evidence: Does This Prove the Shroud of Turin is Real? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog
When Catholic Universities Actively Assist in Sin – Ann Hendershott at Crisis Magazine
A Unique Place for Eucharistic Revival – Father Roger Landry at Integrated Catholic Life™ Blog
Brazil to have the Largest Religious Statue in the World – Ricardo Sanches at Aleteia
The Church of Saint Germain l’Auxerrois in Paris – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog
The Romanesque Basilicas of Saint Pietro and Saint Maria Maggiore in Toscanella (Tuscania) – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Filippo Lippi: Artist in an Age of Piety – Maureen Mullarkey at Studio Matters Blog
A Theology of Vacations – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand
Twitter Chaos and the Speakers of the Eucharistic Congress – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog
Catholic Schools and “Same-sex Marriages”: An Emerging Legal Clash – Charles J. Russo at The Catholic World Report
For Catholic News and Punditry, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging