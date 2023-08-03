Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-aug-3-2023-1vicch70

Does This New Evidence Prove the Shroud of Turin Is Real?, When Catholic Universities Actively Assist in Sin, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

New Evidence: Does This Prove the Shroud of Turin is Real? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog

When Catholic Universities Actively Assist in Sin – Ann Hendershott at Crisis Magazine

A Unique Place for Eucharistic Revival – Father Roger Landry at Integrated Catholic Life™ Blog

Brazil to have the Largest Religious Statue in the World – Ricardo Sanches at Aleteia

The Church of Saint Germain l’Auxerrois in Paris – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

The Romanesque Basilicas of Saint Pietro and Saint Maria Maggiore in Toscanella (Tuscania) – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Filippo Lippi: Artist in an Age of Piety – Maureen Mullarkey at Studio Matters Blog

A Theology of Vacations – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Twitter Chaos and the Speakers of the Eucharistic Congress – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

Catholic Schools and “Same-sex Marriages”: An Emerging Legal Clash – Charles J. Russo at The Catholic World Report

For Catholic News and Punditry, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

