Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-aug-1-2024-n0hn31ef

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Eucharistic Miracle of Paris, Ease the Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory With This Short Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Eiffel Tower’
‘Eiffel Tower’ (photo: Pete Linforth / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Eucharistic Miracle of Paris – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Ease the Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory with this Short Prayer – Terri Thomas at Catholic365

Face of Jesus Appears in the Aftermath of a Tornado in Oklahoma – Spirit Daily Blog

Adoration and the Struggle of Prayer – Father Philip Nolan, O.P., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Can Non-Catholics Receive Holy Communion at Mass? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Revisiting the Date of the Visitation – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

The Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Justice in Daily Life – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Who Is Sitting Next to You on the Bus? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Religious Life or Marriage? Vocational Wisdom from the Parents of Saints – Patrick O'Hearn at Catholic Exchange

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The Clergy’s Calling: Instruction from Saint Gregory the Great – Father Jeffrey Kirby, S.T.D., at Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up