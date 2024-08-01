The Eucharistic Miracle of Paris, Ease the Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory With This Short Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Eucharistic Miracle of Paris – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Ease the Suffering of the Souls in Purgatory with this Short Prayer – Terri Thomas at Catholic365

Face of Jesus Appears in the Aftermath of a Tornado in Oklahoma – Spirit Daily Blog

Adoration and the Struggle of Prayer – Father Philip Nolan, O.P., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Can Non-Catholics Receive Holy Communion at Mass? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Revisiting the Date of the Visitation – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

The Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Justice in Daily Life – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Who Is Sitting Next to You on the Bus? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Religious Life or Marriage? Vocational Wisdom from the Parents of Saints – Patrick O'Hearn at Catholic Exchange

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The Clergy’s Calling: Instruction from Saint Gregory the Great – Father Jeffrey Kirby, S.T.D., at Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update