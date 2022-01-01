Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/a-warning-about-social-media-a-first-look-at-a-restored-church-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Warning About Social Media, a First Look at a Restored Church, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mobile Phone and Social Media Photo
Mobile Phone and Social Media Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

My Warning to My Parishioners about Use of the Social Media Outlets – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Our Restored Church: A First Look – Father Kevin M. Cusick, M.C.I.T.L., at A Priest Life +1

Three Habits of the Saints to Imitate – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Restorations in Saint John Henry Newman’s Private Chapel, Rooms, and Library – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Thinking Better: Teaching God to Tweens – Ulrich L. Lehner at Church Life Journal

Rebuilding the City of God: Thomas Gordon Smith, 1948-2021 – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

A Taste of Sacred Art with a New World Flavor – Lucien de Guise at Aleteia

Identifying and Rooting Out Sin – Part II – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Trevor Bauer and the Problem of Consent – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Appeal of Reading the Saints to Children – John Paul Sonnen at Tan Direction Blog

Five Phrases from the Psalms when Suffering Seems Overwhelming – Kathleen Hattrup at Aleteia

Catholics Cannot Accept Same-Sex Unions – Christopher Malloy at Crisis Magazine

A Response to the Letters between Westminster and the Congregation for Divine Worship – Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up