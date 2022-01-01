A Warning About Social Media, a First Look at a Restored Church, and More Great Links!
My Warning to My Parishioners about Use of the Social Media Outlets – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Our Restored Church: A First Look – Father Kevin M. Cusick, M.C.I.T.L., at A Priest Life +1
Three Habits of the Saints to Imitate – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Restorations in Saint John Henry Newman’s Private Chapel, Rooms, and Library – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Thinking Better: Teaching God to Tweens – Ulrich L. Lehner at Church Life Journal
Rebuilding the City of God: Thomas Gordon Smith, 1948-2021 – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine
A Taste of Sacred Art with a New World Flavor – Lucien de Guise at Aleteia
Identifying and Rooting Out Sin – Part II – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
Trevor Bauer and the Problem of Consent – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
The Appeal of Reading the Saints to Children – John Paul Sonnen at Tan Direction Blog
Five Phrases from the Psalms when Suffering Seems Overwhelming – Kathleen Hattrup at Aleteia
Catholics Cannot Accept Same-Sex Unions – Christopher Malloy at Crisis Magazine
A Response to the Letters between Westminster and the Congregation for Divine Worship – Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman’s Blog
