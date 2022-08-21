Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/a-sneak-peek-at-the-private-papal-chapel-at-castel-gandolfo-on-the-ever-accelerating-passage-of-time-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Sneak Peek at the Private Papal Chapel at Castel Gandolfo, On the Ever-Accelerating Passage of Time, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Not the Chapel of Castel Gandolfo Photo
Not the Chapel of Castel Gandolfo Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Sneak Peek of the Private Papal Chapel at Castel Gandolfo – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

On the Ever-Accelerating Passage of Time – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report +1

New Tony Esolen Book: No Apologies; Why Civilization Depends on the Strength of Men – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D.

On Preparation for Communion – Father Michael Müller at Tan·Direction

Purity of Heart and The Immaculate Heart of Mary – Raymond Cardinal Burke at Presentations Blog

Saint Francis de Sales Shares His Secret to Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Wacky Washington: A Snapshot of Education in America – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

What’s Happening to Civil Society? – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

A Leader’s View from Mount Nebo – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

The Post-Vatican II Reform of the Proper of Saints in the Missale Romanum – Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

A Liturgical Autopsy – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Could Pope Francis Establish a Church Role for Lay Preachers? – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Ask Father: For a Wake, Sister did a “Prayer Service” – Father Tim Ferguson at Fr. Z’s Blog

Grillo on “Child Popes,” Mass Scandals, and More. . . – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter 5

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up