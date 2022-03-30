Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/a-policeman-becomes-a-priest-and-hermit-thanks-to-eucharistic-adoration-what-is-a-woman-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Policeman Becomes a Priest and Hermit Thanks to Eucharistic Adoration, What Is a Woman, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Police Photo
Police Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / jose esqueda from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Policeman Becomes a Priest and Hermit Thanks to Eucharistic Adoration – Silvia Lucchetti at Aleteia +1

What is a Woman? – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both +1

How To Evangelize Fallen-Away Catholics – Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples

Spiritual Reading For Your Lent – Jessica McAfee at epicPew

From Exodus to Easter: Old Testament Typologies Reveal New Testament Realities – Brian Kranick at Adoremus Bulletin

Adoration of the Eucharist Teaches Us to Reverence Humanity – Kelly Ann Tallant at Missio Dei

Praying from the Depths of the Psalms and Scatter My Darkness: New Spiritual Books – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Creating Peace in Your Corner of the World – Laura DeMaria at Catholic Stand

Sponsorship for Royal School of Needlework Course from Guild of St. Clare – Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman’s Blog

The World Is Falling – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

The Fog of the New Cold War – Matthew Giambrone at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up