A New Catholic Medical School Seeks to Restore a Culture of Life, Why Pilgrims Flock to England’s ‘Slipper Chapel,’ and More Great Links!

A New Catholic Medical School Seeks To Restore a Culture of Life – John Burger at Aleteia

Why Do Pilgrims Flock to England’s “Slipper Chapel”? – Get Fed™

Prayer Is A Muscle – Rob Marco at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Graces that come from Prayer and Forgiveness – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

The Call to a Catholic Marriage – Christina M. Sorrentino at Catholic Exchange

“Inclusive” Flemish Bishops Exclude Christ – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

The Many Altars of God: A Primer in Understanding Liturgy and Deification – Adoremus

Libertarianism, Jazz, and Critical Race Theory; Video – Edward C. Feser, Ph.D., via Catholic Culture

What Would Saint Thomas Aquinas Think of Integralism? – Charlie Camosy at The Pillar

Rights of Churches in Jerusalem are Threatened, Says King of Jordan before UN – Zenit

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Sunlight streams through windows in the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, the site of the Second Vatican Council in 1962-1965.

60 Years of Vatican II (Oct. 15)

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Catholic Church marked the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII. To commemorate the Council and examine the mark it continues to have on the Church these 60 years later, the Register gathered a symposium of voices. Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl helped organize this effort, and theologian Larry Chapp contributed to the special edition. Both join Jeanette De Melo to discuss Vatican II’s continued relevance in this moment as well as its significance for the future of the Church.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

