5 Relationships That Changed When I Deleted Social Media, 10 Musical Masterpieces, and More Great Links!

Five Relationships that Changed When I Deleted Social Media - Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine

10 Musical Masterpieces: An Entry Point into Classical Music – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Eucharistic Revival: Embrace and Learn from Eucharistic Traditions - David Kilby at Catholic Stand

The Astonishing Impact of Charles de Foucauld’s Prayer of Abandonment – Claire Guigou at Aleteia

Advancing in the Spiritual Life – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

Before and After: St. Louis' Church in Memphis - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Is The #CoalitionForCanceledBishops Next? – One Mad Mom

Why Was "Joan of Arc" Mark Twain's Favorite Among All His Books? - Kelly Scott Franklin at The Catholic World Report

All or Nothing: The Call to Surrender to God - Allison Brown at Catholic Exchange

What Are Relics For, Really? - The Pillar

Is America “Cursed” with Gun Violence? – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Video: Warning! This is Going to be Painful, but It is Instructive – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Bishop of Arlington Calls President Biden to Repent – Catholic Vote

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

