5 Relationships That Changed When I Deleted Social Media, 10 Musical Masterpieces, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Five Relationships that Changed When I Deleted Social Media - Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine

10 Musical Masterpieces: An Entry Point into Classical Music – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Eucharistic Revival: Embrace and Learn from Eucharistic Traditions - David Kilby at Catholic Stand

The Astonishing Impact of Charles de Foucauld’s Prayer of Abandonment – Claire Guigou at Aleteia

Advancing in the Spiritual Life – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

Before and After: St. Louis' Church in Memphis - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Is The #CoalitionForCanceledBishops Next? – One Mad Mom

Why Was "Joan of Arc" Mark Twain's Favorite Among All His Books? - Kelly Scott Franklin at The Catholic World Report

All or Nothing: The Call to Surrender to God - Allison Brown at Catholic Exchange

What Are Relics For, Really? - The Pillar

Is America “Cursed” with Gun Violence? – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Video: Warning! This is Going to be Painful, but It is Instructive – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Bishop of Arlington Calls President Biden to Repent – Catholic Vote

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit