2022’s Top Pro-Life Moments

As 2022 is now in the not-too-distant past, it’s a marvel to consider that, this month, the annual March for Life will take to the streets in the nation’s capital with a new destination: the steps of Congress. Why the change of venue? The battle at the Supreme Court has been won for the sanctity of the unborn. Pro-life Catholics have prayed fervently for Roe’s overturn for decades and are determined to continue steadfast in the mission to protect the humanity of the unborn and the mothers anxious for the opportunity to choose life now that Dobbs is in place. As we march on into the new year, here are seven pro-life moments to remember as the cause for life continues into 2023.

1. Life won at the Supreme Court. The most pivotal moment pertains to the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court. The leaked Dobbs decision in May rocked the nation, igniting a media frenzy of fallacies from the pro-abortion side as the pro-life community prayed for the decision to be final. And, providentially, as a beautiful script set to the score of the liturgical year, the protection of the unborn and the fall of Roe occurred on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

2. Saintly intercession saved a baby. After Jessica Hanna was told to abort her child at 14 weeks due to a terminal breast-cancer diagnosis, she refused to give in to the culture of death. Turning to the intercession of St. Gianna Molla, Hanna endured a modified sequence of chemotherapy that would not endanger her baby. She clung to her faith, praying at the tomb of Blessed Solanus Casey in her hometown of Detroit for healing. “I prayed at his tomb for me to be miraculously healed and for my son to come out beautiful and healthy,” she told EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Miraculously, after the birth of her child, her scans were clear, showing the cancer had not spread and that it was now curable. Naming her son Thomas Solanus, her case has been submitted for the canonization of Blessed Solanus.

3. New ultrasound images offered new window into the womb and child development. A child’s aversion to vegetables starts even sooner than toddlerhood, a study out of England found this past year. Secular news reported on the darling images showing unborn babies grimacing at the taste of kale while being ever so content with the taste of carrot. Overall, 100 pregnant women took part in the experiment, consuming capsules containing carrot or kale powder. The ultrasound images went viral, offering yet another window into the humanity inside the womb — and showing unborn babies have exceptionally good taste.

4. Pro-life warriors continued to work and speak out, despite dramatic arrests by FBI agents. Catholic family man Mark Houck and the pro-life community have been unwavering in their efforts to help women who are in need of help during an unplanned pregnancy. Being accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, Houck, a father of seven, claimed he was protecting his son from an intimidating abortion-facility escort. Countless pro-life pregnancy centers were attacked, so many that work indefatigably to help women and children in need. More than 100 pro-life pregnancy centers and churches have been attacked since the Dobbs decision was leaked. Vandalism, graffiti, threats and even arson have not deterred the work of so many counselors and leaders who only want to offer real choice and essentials for new mothers and babies.

5. The Food and Drug Administration changed its tune on the abortion pill. Dangers have been discussed within the pro-life community for years about RU-486, given the statistics on deaths and other injuries to countless women who have taken the two drugs that cause an unborn child to die. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, many state and federal laws are relaxing rules on these drugs. The FDA cited significant safety concerns, including ectopic pregnancies and the duration of pregnancy. The strong warning came months after the FDA lifted restrictions on tele-health abortions. Bravo to the FDA for speaking out against these drugs that not only kill an unborn human life but can also have severe health complications for women.

6. Lila Rose changed hearts and minds during her appearance on Dr. Phil. The founder and president of the national pro-life group Live Action spoke boldly and fiercely while being attentive and compassionate to the real concerns of extreme abortion cases, including severe fetal-development situations involving disabilities and conception from rape. One of several strong arguments made during the broadcast focused on Dr. Phil McGraw’s statement that the scientific community is divided on the question of whether life begins at conception. Rose succinctly asked, “In an abortion, if it’s not a human life, why do you have to kill it?” Rose’s appearance on the platform allowed millions to hear the real case for life when it comes to abortion.

7. Pro-life videos were flagged as “misinformation” on the world’s largest search engine this year, but pro-life presentations prevailed. Inspired by St. John Paul II, Fellowship of Catholic University Students created the “Love Life” videos to help delve deeper and present facts for life. Persuasive and passionate pro-lifers took part in the series, including the Sisters of Life, Ryan Anderson of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Father Josh Johnson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life.

As we valiantly go forth into a new year, may these stories inspire us in our devotion to the pro-life cause, and may we always remember the words of St. John Paul II:

“A society will be judged on the basis of how it treats its weakest members; and among the most vulnerable are surely the unborn and the dying.”