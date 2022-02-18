Support the register

Archbishop Georg Gänswein is the personal secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Wading Through the Week’s Headlines With Shannon Mullen and Meghan Schultz (Feb. 19)

Skimming headlines over this past week, Register readers would find Archbishop Georg Gänswein defending the record of Benedict XVI on handling sexual abuse, Pope Francis issuing two new motu proprios, 15 Catholic leaders musing on the sacrament of marriage for Valentine’s Day and a controversial Adidas advertising campaign. Wading through these stories we are joined by Shannon Mullen, Catholic News Agency’s editor in chief, and Register intern Meghan Schultz.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

