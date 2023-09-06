Support the register

Dorothy Day is pictured in 1916.
Dorothy Day is pictured in 1916. (photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Dorothy Day, Mongolia, Synod on Synodality, and Politicized School Curricula (Sept. 2)

Students are back in school or soon will be. And parents of public school students are, in some places, on high alert to safeguard their children from politicized agendas — especially in regards to gender identity in their school curriculum. Senior editor Joan Desmond has been following the latest developments in parental rights in California and across the country and she joins today. But first, we turn to news from the Vatican. Roman holiday — the traditional August escape from hot and humid Rome — is over and Pope Francis has picked up a busy schedule with a four-day trip to Mongolia, continued preparations for the synod, the signaling of support for the cause of Dorothy Day and confirmation that a sequel to Laudato Si is in the works.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

