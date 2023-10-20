Synod on Synodality Update, and Life on the Ballot (Oct. 21)

The Synod on Synodality assembly now gathered at the Vatican is moving into the closing stretch. The final synod reports are expected next weekend and then in early November this phase of the synod concludes and the Church looks ahead to the next synod assembly set to gather in October 2024. What has emerged so far from the synod discussion? The Register’s Senior Vatican Analyst Edward Pentin joins us with a report on the synod. And then, we turn to national politics in the United States as many states are going to the polls for important matters concerning abortion, women’s health and unborn children. We are joined by the Register’s Washington Correspondent Lauretta Brown.