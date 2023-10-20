Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-october-21-2023-gjtbmxpl

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Pope Francis is seen on a monitor at the Synod on Synodality.
Pope Francis is seen on a monitor at the Synod on Synodality. (photo: Daniel Ibañez / CNA)

Synod on Synodality Update, and Life on the Ballot (Oct. 21)

The Synod on Synodality assembly now gathered at the Vatican is moving into the closing stretch. The final synod reports are expected next weekend and then in early November this phase of the synod concludes and the Church looks ahead to the next synod assembly set to gather in October 2024. What has emerged so far from the synod discussion? The Register’s Senior Vatican Analyst Edward Pentin joins us with a report on the synod. And then, we turn to national politics in the United States as many states are going to the polls for important matters concerning abortion, women’s health and unborn children. We are joined by the Register’s Washington Correspondent Lauretta Brown.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up