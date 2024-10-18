33 Catholic Hospitals Offered Kids Trans Surgeries/ Synod Approaches Final Week

Over 5,700 children from 2019 to 2023 had sex-change surgeries and more than twice that many were prescribed puberty blockers, according to a new report by a medical watchdog group Do No Harm. EWTN News identified 150 Catholic hospitals among those that provided these services. National Catholic Register staff writer Matthew McDonald has the story. Then we get another synod report from Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl as the Synod on Synodality enters the final week.