The 10th Anniversary of Pope Francis’ Pontificate (March 18)

Ten years ago on March 13, the 265th Successor of Peter walked out for the first time onto the Balcony of Blessing at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Before he gave his customary first blessing as the new Bishop of Rome, he asked for a “favor” — that is, for us to pray for him. His 10th anniversary reminds us that we should renew our prayers for our Holy Father. On today’s show Register columnist Father Raymond J. De Souza examines the highlights and lowlights of Pope Francis’ pontificate and then, along with Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl, we look at one of Francis’ biggest challenges: the German Synodal Way.