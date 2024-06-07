Support the register

Believers gather at the Namugongo Shrine in Uganda for this year’s Martyrs’ Day Pilgrimage on June 3, 2024, where the country's president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, urged them to be at the forefront of fostering peace in the East African region. Museveni lauded Christians and other believers in the country for "embracing unity" and fostering religious tolerance. (photo: Credit: ACI Africa / courtesy photo)

USCCB v. EEOC and 4 Million Gather for Uganda Martyrs’ Feast (June 8)

Catholic organizations are in conflict again with the Biden Administration over abortion. The US Bishops and other Catholic groups have filed a lawsuit against a federal agency for forcing them to include time off for pregnant workers who have an abortion. Daniel Blomberg, vice president and senior counsel for Becket explains. Then Jonathan Liedl reports Uganda where 4 million people gathered for mass for the feast day of St. Charles Lwanga and companions.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

