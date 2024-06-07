USCCB v. EEOC and 4 Million Gather for Uganda Martyrs’ Feast (June 8)
Catholic organizations are in conflict again with the Biden Administration over abortion. The US Bishops and other Catholic groups have filed a lawsuit against a federal agency for forcing them to include time off for pregnant workers who have an abortion. Daniel Blomberg, vice president and senior counsel for Becket explains. Then Jonathan Liedl reports Uganda where 4 million people gathered for mass for the feast day of St. Charles Lwanga and companions.