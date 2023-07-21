Support the register

Jim Caviezel (l) and Javier Godino star in ‘Sound of Freedom.’
Jim Caviezel (l) and Javier Godino star in ‘Sound of Freedom.’ (photo: Sound of Freedom)

‘Sound of Freedom’, Working Through Grief, and Grandparents (July 22)

‘Sound of Freedom’ has now topped box office charts. Register writer Patti Armstrong has followed the movie’s production, its success and its serious subject matter — human trafficking. Then we turn to a subject not easy to speak about but that everyone faces at some point in life — grief. We explore how to ‘Grieve the Catholic Way: Seeking Heavenly Help Through Sorrow and Trauma.’ And then don’t forget Grandparents’ Day July 23.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

