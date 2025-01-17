Hope Rising From California Ashes/ From Farm Boy to Exorcist to Archbishop
The California wildfires have wrought unprecedented disaster in Los Angeles. They've also elicited inspiring responses of hope. We share stories of California Catholics’ resilience. Then we turn to the farm boy turned exorcist turned Catholic archbishop of Milwaukee. We report on the installation of Archbishop Jeffrey Grob and his unique vocational journey. We also talk sports and faith as Notre Dame’s Catholic football coach Marcus Freeman takes on Ohio State in the college football national championship game.