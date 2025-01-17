Support the register

Peter and Jackie Halpin, joined by their six adult children and four of their spouses, sing the Regina Caeli Jan. 9 at the site of their home in the Altadena area of Los Angeles, which was destroyed in the Eaton Fire.
Peter and Jackie Halpin, joined by their six adult children and four of their spouses, sing the Regina Caeli Jan. 9 at the site of their home in the Altadena area of Los Angeles, which was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. (photo: Halpin Family / EWTN News Nightly)

Hope Rising From California Ashes/ From Farm Boy to Exorcist to Archbishop

The California wildfires have wrought unprecedented disaster in Los Angeles. They've also elicited inspiring responses of hope. We share stories of California Catholics’ resilience. Then we turn to the farm boy turned exorcist turned Catholic archbishop of Milwaukee. We report on the installation of Archbishop Jeffrey Grob and his unique vocational journey. We also talk sports and faith as Notre Dame’s Catholic football coach Marcus Freeman takes on Ohio State in the college football national championship game.

