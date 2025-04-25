Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-april-26-2025-lwcd2f3b

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter's Square, Oct. 5, 2016.
Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter's Square, Oct. 5, 2016. (photo: Credit: Daniel Ibanez/CNA / Catholic News Agency)

Requiescat in pace, Pope Francis

Register Radio host Dr. Matthew Bunson discusses the death and legacy of Pope Francis with Senior Vatican Analyst for EWTN News Frank Rocca.

Matthew Bunson Register Radio
Clergy, religious, and lay faithful gather in St. Peter’s Square for the nightly rosary vigil, holding candles and rosaries as they pray for Pope Francis’ recovery, Feb. 28, 2025.

Pope Francis Continues to Recover

Pope Francis has been undergoing care and battling pneumonia now for some two weeks, even as Catholics and non—Catholics alike pray for his recovery. This week on Register Radio we are joined by EWTN Senior Vatican Analyst, Frank Rocca with the latest from Rome. And then, we are only days away from Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season. We hear from Register contributors Katie Warner and Debbie Cowden how to get the most out of Lent.

Matthew Bunson Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up